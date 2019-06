BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A suburb of Omaha has condemned 195 flood-damaged homes, but it's unclear who will be paying the expected bill of more than $1 million to raze them.

The Bellevue City Council decided Tuesday that the mobile and modular homes at the Paradise Lakes development were uninhabitable and will be demolished in early August. Missouri River floodwaters reached the homes' rooftops after two nearby levees that also protected Offutt Air Force Base were overwhelmed.