Showers along with strong winds for Wednesday

As a cold front moves through the area we have showers and strong winds through the daytime. Highs will have been experienced in the morning and temperatures will only fall through the day so expect daytime highs temperatures to be in the 50’s with clouds for the day. Winds will be from the south and then shift to the west between 15 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Strong winds will persist through the evening as well as temperatures fall to the 40’s for overnight lows.