SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Communities across the Midwest and southern US have just begun picking up the pieces from last Friday’s storms, which produced hundreds of severe weather reports, including several destructive, long-track EF2+ tornadoes. Unfortunately, many of the hardest hit areas are bracing for the threat of another potentially significant severe weather outbreak Tuesday.

Overall Severe Weather Risk Tuesday into Wednesday AM

A large portion of eastern Iowa into northwest Illinois, an area which saw over a dozen tornadoes including, 11 EF2 and one EF-4, have been placed in a moderate risk of severe weather, including tornadoes (EF2+), hail (2″+ diameter), and damaging winds for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Another particularly hard hit area from southern Missouri through western and central Arkansas, just west of tornado-devastated areas of Little Rock and into extreme southeastern Oklahoma, have also been highlighted in a moderate risk for significant (EF2+) tornadoes and large hail (2″+ diameter).

Tornado Threat Tuesday/Wednesday AM

Hail Threat Tuesday/Wednesday AM

This moderate risk encompasses over 56,000 square miles and over 3 million people, including the cities of Springfield, MO; Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Waterloo, and Iowa City, IA.

Outside of the moderate risk zone, a large swath of these regions are under an enhanced risk, meaning scattered to numerous severe storms, potentially packing tornadoes, some significant, large hail, and damaging winds are possible, if not likely. This zone includes over 110,000 square miles or nearly 11.5 million people from Texas to Wisconsin, including: St Louis, MO; Madison, WI; Little Rock, AR; and Aurora, IL.

Another large portion, spanning over an area of over 140,000 square miles and nearly 21 million in central/southern/Midwest US are under a slight risk of severe weather, with isolated to scattered severe storms, including Chicago; Milwaukee; Kansas City, MO; Tulsa, OK; and Garland, TX, with all modes of severe weather a possibility.

Another nearly 110,000 square miles and almost 13.5 million people, including in major cities like Indianapolis; Dallas, TX; Memphis, TN; Plano, TX; and Fort Wayne, IN are also at risk of a few isolated severe storms with the main threat in those areas being damaging winds.

Damaging Wind Threat-Tuesday/Wednesday AM

The first of the two of the most significant severe weather threats: through Iowa, northern Missouri, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin looks to be during the daytime and potentially into the overnight into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, as a low pressure system and warm front move into the region and these areas sit in the warm sector of the storm system. A high shear/high cape environment will be an extremely favorable area for severe thunderstorm/supercell and tornado development, with the potential for strong tornado development in these areas.

The other most significant severe weather threat, with a dangerous and rare overnight threat for nighttime tornadoes and destructive winds exists through Northeast Texas and into Arkansas and southwest Missouri. As a cold front approaches these areas late Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday, primarily supercell thunderstorms are expected to erupt across the risk area, many of which could potentially be tornadic due to steep lapse rates and high instability. Strong tornadoes and even a long-tracked tornado or two are possible overnight, making for an extremely dangerous situation in these areas.

On the other side of this storm system, through parts of the upper Midwest, including parts of Nebraska; the Dakotas, and parts of Minnesota, a significant winter storm is expected. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are forecasted with Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings already in place.

Here in Siouxland, we mostly dodge both portions of this potent spring storm with just some light rain and possibly a few snow showers expected through Wednesday morning. We also see temperatures fall into the 30s to around 40° for Wednesday.

