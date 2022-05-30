(KCAU) – Some areas around Siouxland are seeing severe weather reports on Memorial Day.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:

Lyon County, Iowa

Buena Vista County, Iowa

Dickinson County, Iowa

Osceola County, Iowa

Cherokee County, Iowa

Plymouth County, Iowa

Clay County, Iowa

O’Brien County, Iowa

Sioux County, Iowa

Dakota County, Nebraska

Dixon County, Nebraska

Clay County, South Dakota

Lincoln County, South Dakota

Minnehaha County, South Dakota

Turner County, South Dakota

Yankton County, South Dakota

Union County, South Dakota

The watch expires at 8 a.m.

The NWS said the watch includes Alcester, Allen, Arnold’s Park, Battle Creek, Beresford, Canton, Centerville, Chancellor, Cherokee, Elk Point, Fulda, George, Harrisburg, Hartley, Hawarden, Hendricks, Holstein, Hull, Hurley, Ida Grove, Inwood, Irene, Ivanhoe, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake Benton, Lakefield, Larchwood, Le Mars, Lennox, Luverne, Marion, Marshall, Milford, Mountain Lake, North Sioux City, Orange City, Parker, Pipestone, Ponca, Rock Rapids, Rock Valley, Sanborn, Sheldon, Sibley, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Slayton, South Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Storm Lake, Tea, Tyler, Vermillion, Viborg, Wakefield, Windom, Worthington, and Yankton.