(KCAU) – Some areas around Siouxland are seeing severe weather reports on Memorial Day.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:
- Lyon County, Iowa
- Buena Vista County, Iowa
- Dickinson County, Iowa
- Osceola County, Iowa
- Cherokee County, Iowa
- Plymouth County, Iowa
- Clay County, Iowa
- O’Brien County, Iowa
- Sioux County, Iowa
- Dakota County, Nebraska
- Dixon County, Nebraska
- Clay County, South Dakota
- Lincoln County, South Dakota
- Minnehaha County, South Dakota
- Turner County, South Dakota
- Yankton County, South Dakota
- Union County, South Dakota
The watch expires at 8 a.m.
The NWS said the watch includes Alcester, Allen, Arnold’s Park, Battle Creek, Beresford, Canton, Centerville, Chancellor, Cherokee, Elk Point, Fulda, George, Harrisburg, Hartley, Hawarden, Hendricks, Holstein, Hull, Hurley, Ida Grove, Inwood, Irene, Ivanhoe, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake Benton, Lakefield, Larchwood, Le Mars, Lennox, Luverne, Marion, Marshall, Milford, Mountain Lake, North Sioux City, Orange City, Parker, Pipestone, Ponca, Rock Rapids, Rock Valley, Sanborn, Sheldon, Sibley, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Slayton, South Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Storm Lake, Tea, Tyler, Vermillion, Viborg, Wakefield, Windom, Worthington, and Yankton.