SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the final day of Severe Weather Awareness week, we talk about the difference between a Watch and a Warning, and how you can keep yourself and your family safe.

Severe Weather Preparedness: Watch Vs. Warning

Warnings and Watches are issued by the National Weather Service, it’s best to think of this like an ice cream sundae party. When you buy all of the ingredients for an ice cream sundae, that is your “Watch”, where you have all the ingredients several hours in advance, with a plan. A Warning is where you have your ice cream sundae all made and it’s ready to be served.

In a severe weather event, you need to make sure you take cover like you are eating your ice cream before it melts, as the ingredients in the atmosphere are mixed around to create severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes. This can either be witnessed on radar or by a storm spotter out in the field.

Make sure you have an emergency severe weather preparedness supply kit to be prepared before, during, and after the storm. Here are some items that you may find helpful:

-Air Horn

-Batteries

-Boots

-Cell Phone

-First Aid Kit

-Flashlight

-Food (non-perishable)

-Helmet

-Water

-Weather Radio

-Extra Money

-Medication/Medicine

Severe Weather Preparedness Kit

During any severe weather event, make sure you tune in to KCAU 9 News for the most up to date and accurate information. Make sure to download the new KCAU 9 Weather app, as it sends you alerts for your current location, and best of all, it’s free! Make sure you also have a NOAA Weather Radio, as it is a good tool to keep you ahead of the storm 24/7.

Stay with KCAU 9 News and get the local forecast any time right here.