SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, we focus on lightning safety.

Lightning Safety Tip #1

This may seem hard to believe, but Lightning is actually the second most deadly weather hazard behind flash flooding. Lightning can strike miles away from any parent storm, so it is important to remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Going inside a building or house is your best bet, but even your car is safer than staying outside. Once you get inside, make sure you are in there for 30-60 minutes after the thunder and lightning stops.

Lightning Safety Tip #2

If you do have to be outside, there are several places you will want to stay away from. One of the most common areas where lightning will flash is by water, wet objects, and metal objects like fences or poles, so make sure if you have to be outside, to try and avoid those areas at all costs.

Lightning Safety Tip #3

Another common area is near open fields, like corn fields or football fields, on top of hills, ridges, trees, and other tall objects. Make sure you try to stay away from other people as this will help to avoid a chain of lightning from person to person. Remember that lightning is hotter than the surface of the Sun with a temperature of around 50,000°F.

