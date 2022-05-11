BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska 715 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Helena, or 9 miles southeast of Yankton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Cedar County, including the following locations... Bow Valley, Menominee and St. Helena Boat Dock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.