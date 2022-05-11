BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
715 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 745 AM CDT.

* At 715 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Helena,
  or 9 miles southeast of Yankton, moving northeast at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
  northern Cedar County, including the following locations... Bow
  Valley, Menominee and St. Helena Boat Dock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.