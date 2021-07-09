Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Nebraska and Iowa lasting until near Midnight

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU) – Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued throughout southern Siouxland including the cities of Norfolk, Onawa, West Point, and Woodbine lasting until near midnight. Thunderstorms are capable of 1 to 1.5 inch hail and 60 to 70 MPH wind gusts as they travel quickly to the ESE.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, please take immediate action to protect life and property. Seek shelter in a sturdy building and go to an interior room – preferably the basement. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment which can increase the likelihood of you being shocked by lightning. Also stay away from the windows which may be blown out and cause injury.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for more on this developing situation. You can get the latest updates here.