SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – (Updated May 7th 2023, 1:45 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:15 PM for Carroll county in west central Iowa, for a storm, located near Carroll and moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history of producing quarter-sized hail. This storm will pose a threat to life and property so take immediate action for your safety. Please seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows and limit your contact with electrical equipment which could increase your likelihood of being shocked by lighting. Stay tuned to KCAU9 News and http://siouxlandproud.com, plus our Facebook and Twitter channels for the latest updates on this severe weather situation.

All other watches and warning across Siouxland have been allowed to expire for now. More storms are possible later, especially in the late afternoon and into the evening/early overnight hours that may warrant more watches/warnings. Be sure to check back with KCAU 9 and the KCAU 9 Weather team for updates as needed today and tonight and tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 for the latest weather updates and forecast.