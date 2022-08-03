BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD

638 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa…

Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

At 638 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurelia, or 9

miles east of Cherokee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Storm Lake, Lakeside and Truesdale around 650 AM CDT.

Sioux Rapids around 655 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Albert City and Marathon.