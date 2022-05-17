The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska…
- Until noon CDT.
- At 1111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winside, or
8 miles southwest of Wayne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…Quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
- Locations impacted include…
Wayne.
People attending Wayne Municipal Airport / Stan Morris Field should
seek safe shelter immediately!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN THURSTON COUNTIES…
At 1101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast
of Wayne, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Pender, Thurston, Winnebago Reservation and Omaha Reservation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT…LON 4209 9669 4209 9711 4218 9711 4225 9671
TIME…MOT…LOC 1601Z 262DEG 20KT 4215 9696
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST…<50 MPH