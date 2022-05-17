The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska…

At 1111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winside, or

8 miles southwest of Wayne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…Quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Wayne.

People attending Wayne Municipal Airport / Stan Morris Field should

seek safe shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN THURSTON COUNTIES…

At 1101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Wayne, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Pender, Thurston, Winnebago Reservation and Omaha Reservation.

&&

LAT…LON 4209 9669 4209 9711 4218 9711 4225 9671

TIME…MOT…LOC 1601Z 262DEG 20KT 4215 9696

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST…<50 MPH