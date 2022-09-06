SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A clearer start to the day for the region with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures start off in 60’s for most of the region with light breezes from the south. The southern airflow will continue through the day as temperatures rise steadily. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and some low 90’s for the day. Nighttime will continue to see clear skies overnight as even nighttime temperatures remain a few degrees above normal.

The next few days will have temperatures that remain above the 90°. As well as sunny with clouds coverage that will remain minimal. This won’t really help until we have a slightly more active appearing towards the end of the week.

This coming weekend will have a cold front moving through the region, Bringing with it some cooler conditions finally as well as rain chances that are sorely needed.