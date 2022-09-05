SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A good start to the morning with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s and light breezes. Cooler temps along with light winds have allowed for some fog to develop in the region, primarily in the southwest. Won’t last long into the day with the higher temperatures and sunshine this afternoon. Expect highs to get slightly above seasonal conditions. Winds will reach up to 15 mph later on and persist from the south.

The evening will cool down to the dew point again giving us some more morning fog in the region, but even less chances to have it last long because we warm up even more. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for a few more days. Sunny as well to keep the summer going strong.

There is some hope for September like weather appearing later in the week, but till then enjoy the sunshine and hot conditions