September 5th 7 AM: Warmer and sunnier Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- With less clouds and some southern breezes, temps will rise back to the 80’s for much of the area.

We can expect a few clouds throughout the day, but overall sunnier weather right before labor day. This is thanks to a high pressure system in the area and will remain over us for awhile, which will keep us clear for a few more days.

Expect gradually rising temperatures, with a cool down approaching later in the week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!