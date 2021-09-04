September 4th 4:30PM: Quiet weather for the area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Once we saw the high pressure slide into the area, clouds have moved to the east and Saturday afternoon has been a pretty nice one, if still on the cooler side.

Winds flowing from the north between 5-10 mph with sunny conditions now.

The evening will be on the quiet side as well as temperatures drop to the 50’s with the lack of clouds overhead. And tomorrow we see a return to the 80’s with only a few clouds popping up here and there.

Labor is looking to be a great one this year!