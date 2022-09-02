SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Start of the morning with sunshine again as temperatures are in the 60’s this morning. Expect a rise in temperatures with the summer sun as highs will be close to 90­° for most of the region with southern airflow during the day. Winds will shift later on with the passage of a cold front during the daytime.

That frontal passage brings with it some clouds and rain chances though they remain primarily in southeastern Siouxland. Even bringing with it some marginal chances for severe weather in those area. Rain accumulation will also be focused there with accumulation at about a quarter of an inch and remaining dry for the rest of us.

After that we get clear skies again the region with considerably cooler weekend. Temperatures will fall to the lower 80’s briefly. Sadly the seasonal temperatures won’t be lasting too loong as we get hot again through the week.