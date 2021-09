SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we see a shift to more strong southern winds, temperatures have increased in the region now in the mid 70s to low 80s. We’ll continue to see warm and sunny weather through the end of the weekend with highs ranging from low to high 80s for Sunday. Winds will have abated to be from the south and bet between 5-15 mph.

Temperatures hold for a few days so that the start of the work week will feel like summer instead of early fall. Enjoy the warm streak.