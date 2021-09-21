September 21 PM: Cool fall like temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Northern air keeps Siouxland cool, with temps in the 60’s and 70’s.

The winds have still been over 10 mph in many places and gusts up to 25 mph have also been recorded, which have continued to bring in cold and dry air.

Winds will finally begin to abate through the evening with lows that fall to the upper 30’s and low 40’s, so a cool evening for the area.

Temps will begin to rise tomorrow as more of the region sees highs in the low 70’s thanks to a shift in winds.

Kicking off the start to fall with seasonal temps.