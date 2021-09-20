September 20th PM: Feeling like fall after the frontal passage

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After that cold front passed through temps took a dive and settled in the 60’s for the day. A few scattered showers still making their way across the area but overall dry through the rest of the day. As the front continues to make it’s way further east, clouds will move along with it. This means gradual clearing through the early evening for mostly clear skies later on. allowing for temperatures to drop to the 40’s for the overnight lows. Clear conditions last through the day tomorrow as well with highs only slightly warmer that what was seen today.

Winds abate through the evening and continue to flow from the north, which will bring in dry air. This along with cooler temperatures will have it feeling like fall.