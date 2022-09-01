SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After the brief showers and storms yesterday we’ve had clouds lingering in the area keeping us warmer through the evening as we start the day in the 60’s for most of us. Clouds will clear rapidly through the morning hours so that during the afternoon we have more sunshine as temperatures rise. We’ll get to be as warm as we saw yesterday with slightly higher humidity making it feel like its muggier. Southern airflow is still present in the region and will begin to increase again to 15 mph.

Though we have sunshine for today and part of tomorrow, we’ll see a cold front passing through during the afternoon. What that means is potential showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. As well as a drop in temperatures for the labor day weekend.

After that front, conditions will be clear and sunny again meaning more good news for outdoor plans this weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts.