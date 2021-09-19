September 19th PM: End of warm weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The last day with temps that reach close to 90° for the year possibly as we see strong southern winds bring warm and moist air from the south into the region.

Wind gusts have reached up to 35 mph so far from the south with sustained winds close to 20 mph. Clear skies for the day last until the evening as we see increasing clouds through the evening and rain chances after midnight for Monday.

This rain is from a cold front that will move through the high and cause the daytime high temperature to be in the morning due to how strong the front is expected to be. Rain continues through the morning into the early afternoon of Monday, though rain accumulation will only be a few tenths.

Cooler fall weather expected to wrap up the last days of summer and first of fall.

