September 19th AM: Warm and breezy for the end of the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Still feels like summer out there with highs forecasted from the upper 80s to low 90s for the area. This is due to continued strong southern breezes in the area leading to warm and humid air to move in from the south.

Wind gust will reach up to 35 mph again. Lots of sunshine to go along with the warm weather.

As a cold front slides through, expect a wetter start to the week and cooler temperatures as well.

