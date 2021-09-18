September 18th PM: Warm weather persists in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanks to strong winds from the south we’ve seen warm weather persist in the area with temperatures ranging from the mid to high 80’s for daytime highs. Winds have been from the south ranging from 10 -20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in the area.

Clouds have slowly progressed further east through the day and will stay away leading to clear skies and lows that barely fall into the 60’s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow another hot day as southern airflow persists and strengthens. Highs are forecasted close to and above 90° for the region.

The warm and summer like weekend will come to a close with a cold front passing through which leads to rain and cooler temps through next week.