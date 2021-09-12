September 12th PM: Cooler and cloudier end to the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the passage of the cold front last night temps have dropped off and been from the northeast bringing in cooler and drier air.

Highs for the day have remained in the 70s for most of the area with a few places trying to reach up to 80° with not much luck.

Winds will become more eastern through the evening as we see temps fall to the 50s even with cloud coverage. Chances for showers in the evening persist.

We will start off the week a little cloudier and with chances for scattered showers, in the area for Monday. We won’t begin to see clearer conditions until after Monday.

