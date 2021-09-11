September 11th PM: Warm Saturday before a cooler Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures rose in the area with highs in the mid 80’s to the low 90’s further south of Sioux City.

Winds are under 10 mph in the region and will be through the evening as well.

As we see a front sliding through the area we have chances to see some rain, but lack of moisture limits the amount of rain accumulation to the hundredths. A few more rain chances for the start of the work week with our best bet being Monday.

After the cold front, temperatures will return to a more seasonal 70s.