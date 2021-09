SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU) – It’s gonna feel like summer out there as we see temps get pushed up into the upper 80’s for the highs today with sunny skies again.

Warm weather will continue through Saturday as temperatures go even higher to reach the 90’s in some places.

won’t last too long as we keep our eyes on a cold front passing on Sunday which will bring the temperatures back down for the region.

Along with some rain chances for the start of the work week.