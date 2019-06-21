Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner June 21, 2019

For the first weekend of the summer, we’re anticipating some pretty nice weather in Siouxland to cook up burgers, hot dogs, steaks, or anything else you’re salivating for on the grill!

Saturday we’ll have a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high temperature in the mid 70s. Sunday will be similar with a few thunderstorms dragging over into the morning, then a little clearing toward evening with readings back in the 70s.

We have our first winner in Scott’s BBQ Forecast contest! Wanda Slykhuis is taking home a great prize package including…

-Grill utensil set from Kollman Appliance

-Tiefenthaler Quality Meats gift card and cutting board

-Cookies sauce & seasoning kit

-Gift card to Okoboji View Golf Course & Pub 19

You can still enter to win by clicking here