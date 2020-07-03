Scott’s BBQ Forecast winner: July 3, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend’s BBQ forecast is indicating a very hot and humid fourth of July weekend with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies across Siouxland.

This week’s BBQ Forecast winner is Jane Sayler!

Jane has won a prize pack containing a Big Frig travel mug, a Kollman Appliance grilling pack, a Tiefenthaler gift card, and Famous Dave’s Pig Bucks.

Scott’s BBQ Forecast will have one winner every week until July 17. On July 17 the grand prize given out will be a grill.

