Scott’s BBQ Forecast: June 18, 2021

It’s time to roll out the grills and cook up some tasty summertime meals! Here at KCAU 9, we’re getting in on the action with our BBQ Forecast!

It looks like this weekend should bring warm weather with highs in the upper 80s and increasing clouds on Saturday. There’s a slim chance of evening thunderstorms.

More thunderstorms will extend into Sunday morning for Father’s Day, but clearing skies are favored for the afternoon. The high temperature will be 85°…pretty good for tossing some burgers, hot dogs, brats, pork chops, or any other delicious treats on the grill with your dad!

This week’s BBQ Forecast winner is Judi Castle of Mapleton, IA! She’s going to receive a gift pack from Palmer’s Specialty Foods, gift certificates from Laurence’s, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and Tiefenthaler Quality Meats. In addition to all of that, Famous Dave’s will also be providing an assortment of brand new grilling utensils.

Congratulations to Judi!

If you want a chance to win, make sure to enter through the Contests tab on SiouxlandProud.com or click the link below. Good luck!

https://www.siouxlandproud.com/contests/scotts-bbq-forecast/#//