SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On the north side of Sioux City, 28th Street will be closing for repairs.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of 28th Street at Business Highway 75. It will begin in the morning of Monday, July 31.

The closure is expected to be completed on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 11.

In a release, it says the closure is set for repairs to 28th Street in front of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. They will only be allowing access to be maintained for homes and businesses in the area.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs, slow down, and drive cautiously.