SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many across Siouxland saw a soggy Sunday to end this past weekend, with over an inch of much-needed rain falling over several spots around the area.

This includes Sioux City that, in total, saw 1.13″ of rain from late Saturday night through Sunday evening. In fact, most of that fell over a single 24-hour period, making Sunday, September 10th the 2nd rainiest day of 2023. The only day we’ve seen with more rain this year was the Fourth of July, when 1.16″ of rain was recorded out at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Other area rainfall totals include: