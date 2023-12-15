SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fortunately, Siouxland hasn’t had to deal with much wintry weather so far as we head into the winter season. However, as most who’ve been through winters in the region know, it won’t be long before the true winter weather arrives, from snow and ice to frigid cold. Preparing your home and car ahead of time, then, is a good idea.

Before extreme cold and winter weather come, you’ll want to ensure your house is prepared. This means cleaning out your gutters, checking your roof yourself or having it inspected for any leaks or damages, and having repairs made if needed. You’ll also want to check weather stripping, insulation, and any storm windows in your home and make repairs to those things, as well as ensuring any pipes exposed to the outside are insulated.

In addition, you should have your heating system inspected. If you have a fireplace, you’ll want to get that and your chimney inspected and cleaned or repaired before use to prevent a fire. Also, make sure you have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in your home.

Another important thing to do is to make sure you have an emergency kit together. For information on what to include, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit.

If you’re using space heaters in your home, remember to always keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that could catch fire, like curtains, furniture or blankets. Ensure the heater has auto shut-off in case it tips over or is knocked over. Also, never plug a space heater into a surge protector or use an extension cord to plug them in. They should be plugged directly into the wall. Finally, ensure you turn them off before leaving the room, going to bed, or leaving home.

It’s not just your home that needs to be prepared for winter weather, either. It’s also crucial you prepare your car.

Before the onset of winter weather, have your radiator inspected if needed and check antifreeze levels. You should also check your tires, making sure they are properly inflated and that the tire tread is still in good condition. If needed, replace them. Also, be sure to switch your washer fluid to winter formula and keep your gas tank full to prevent any freezing.

Also, like in your home, make sure you have an emergency kit in your car. This includes: flares, jumper cables, extra blankets, coats and winter gear, non-perishable food and water, flashlights and extra batteries, an ice scraper and snow brush, and a first aid kit. More information on making a car emergency kit can be found at https://www.ready.gov/car.