October 9th PM: Cloudy but still warm in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clouds have remained thick in the area ahead of a cold front pushing through the region. Showers and storms remain to the north with the passage of this system, only slight chances for rain in northern portions of the viewing area.

Temps have risen into the mid to upper 70s thanks to the stronger southeastern winds ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. As we go through the evening clouds gradually clear out with lows in the 50s.

Expect cooler temperatures tomorrow after the passage of that cold front.