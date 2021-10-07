October 7th AM: Hints of sunshine for the day

Clouds are still sticking around in the area, but no rain moving through. Sunshine will be more visible than yesterday with more fog through the morning hours. We’ll start off the day with morning temperatures in the 50’s with highs reaching to the mid 70’s for the region. Winds will be from the south southeast ranging from 5-10 mph for siouxland. Clouds will last through the evening with the similar winds.

Clouds begin to clear and temperatures push up to have a summer like weekend. Check out the full forecast to see how warm it’ll get.