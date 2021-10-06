October 6th AM: Clouds rolling in but still nice

Slightly cooler temperatures for the area as we see more clouds moving into the region for the day with a some hints of sunshine still present. We’ll start off the day with morning temperatures in the 50 and will see highs reach to the mid 70’s for the region. Winds will still be from the southeast for siouxland. Clouds will last through the evening with the similar winds.

Temperatures stay similar for another day before we push them up to have a summer like weekend. Check out the full forecast to see how warm it’ll get.