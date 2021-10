SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the clouds having moved further east through the evening, sunshine will be present through the end of the weekend and the start of the work week. Along with the sunny weather, temperatures will also rise to the 70’s for the region. So expect a gorgeous early fall day.

Sunshine will continue with high pressure keeping us clear for a few days.

