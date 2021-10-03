October 3rd PM: Return to sunny and slightly warm weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the clouds moved east through the evening, started the day with sunshine and have had warmer weather as well. Temps have risen to the 70s for the region with only a few small high clouds passing through.

Winds have been from the north ranging from 5 to 15 with stray gusts up to 20 mph by Spencer and Estherville. Clear skies will continue through the evening as winds abate and we see lows drop down to the 40s for the region.

With a ridge setting up over us in the jet stream, expect the sunny and slightly warm weather to last for much of the work week.

