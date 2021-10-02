October 2nd PM: Clouds and stray showers lingering

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Another cloudy day as along with some showers forming in eastern portions of the viewing area. Light rainfall only accumulating to a few hundredths of an inch.

Clouds are going to clear from the  area as we go through the evening allowing for cooler temperatures in the morning back down to the 40s, more sunshine tomorrow leads to warmer weather as we see highs in the mid 70s for the area.

Sunshine prevails for much of the week with seasonal temperatures in the 70s.

