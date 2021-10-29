October 29th AM: Back to sunshine and warmer weather

Clouds have finally cleared out of Siouxland so we get sunshine for the day along with the rising temperatures. Winds will be settling through the daytime as well as we start of the morning with some winds to the east of the region still reported above 20 mph and gusting to 25. They’ll remain from the north northwest but drop to below 15 mph. With the increased sunshine we’ll see warmer weather as well as temperatures rise to the upper 50’s for daytime highs. Clear conditions last through the evening as well.