October 27th AM: Another wet Wednesday for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures in the area have only fallen to the upper 40’s and low 50’s as dense clouds have kept us warmer through the evening.

Showers have begun in the area with some places already seeing a few tenths of an inch of rain accumulated so far, the showers will continue through the daytime with rain expected to be over an inch for much of the area. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the day time remaining in the low 50’s with clouds persisting, winds will still be from the southeast. The evening will have showers as well with cloudy skies.

