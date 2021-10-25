October 25th AM: Cool fall day ahead

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The work week will start with some lingering clouds from yesterdays showers still over the area that clear out in the midmorning allowing for sunshine through the day. Temperatures will be close to 40° near sunrise and rise to the 50’s for the day time highs, just a shade on the cooler side for a fall day. Winds will be from the north north east between 10-15 mph with a stray gust up to 20 mph. The evening will see increasing clouds lasting through the tomorrow ahead of rain later this week.