October 21st AM: Staying cool after the cold front

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Starting the day off cold with temps in the 30’s and 40’s paired with winds still above 15 mph in the area have made it feel like the low 30’s during the morning. Northwest winds will persist through the daytime as temperatures rise into the low 50’s for the day. As the day progresses, the morning cloud coverage will slowly move out of the area with sunshine expected through the afternoon.