October 18th AM: Warm weather sticks around in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another sunny and warm day for the are with daytime highs reaching to the mid 70’s yet again. The starts off seasonal with temps in the 40’s for the area and feeling like the 30’s in some places once factoring the winds from the south still up to 10 mph. As the temperatures rise, the winds will increase as well reaching speeds up to 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph. A few clouds are possible through the day time, but clear conditions until the evening.