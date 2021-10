SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A beautiful day in the area as we expect sunshine and warm weather.

Temperatures will continue the upward trend from yesterday and will rise to the 70s for the region. Winds will also be pretty mild from the west and under 10 mph through the daytime.

Clear skies last through the evening and will for a few days more.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!