SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures have risen for the day to put highs in the well into the 60s for the region with lots of sunshine.

Clear skies will continue through the evening as the afternoon winds settle from above 10 mph down to around 5 mph still from the west.

Overnight lows fall into the 30s but not as low as was seen this morning to upper 30s for the area. Then another sunny day with warmer weather for the area.

Sunshine lasts through the start of the week, enjoy the warm weather.