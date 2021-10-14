October 14th AM: Cooler weather for Siouxland

Cooler temperatures in the area after yesterdays cold front. Highs for the area are going to struggle to reach into the 60’s for the area. We start off the day with only a few clouds as they’ll increase throughout the day, along with much calmer winds from the west ranging from5-10 mph from the west. Partly cloudy skies this morning that gradually increase through the day which will keep us slightly warmer through the evening hours.
