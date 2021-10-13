October 13th PM: Cloudier with passing storms for the midweek

With a low pressure system to our west we’ve seen storms and showers in the area with rainfall of over a quarter of an inch for the region. Temperatures will also be cooler with the passage of a cold front, so highs for the day will remain in the 60’s. Stronger winds from the southeast ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts forecasted to be above 40 mph, some even reaching to 55 mph. After the morning Showers, clearer skies are expected with sunshine in the afternoon