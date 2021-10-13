October 13th PM: Cloudier with passing storms for the midweek

Sioux City Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With a low pressure system to our west we’ve seen storms and showers in the area with rainfall of over a quarter of an inch for the region. Temperatures will also be cooler with the passage of a cold front, so highs for the day will remain in the 60’s. Stronger winds from the southeast ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts forecasted to be above 40 mph, some even reaching to 55 mph. After the morning Showers, clearer skies are expected with sunshine in the afternoon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories