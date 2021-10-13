October 13th PM: Cloudier with passing storms for the midweek

With a low pressure system to our west we’ve seen storms and showers in the area with rainfall of over a quarter of an inch for the region. Temperatures will also be cooler with the passage of a cold front, so highs for the day will remain in the 60’s. Stronger winds from the southeast ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts forecasted to be above 40 mph, some even reaching to 55 mph. After the morning Showers, clearer skies are expected with sunshine in the afternoon
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter