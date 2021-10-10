October 10th AM: cooler weather to end the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- After a cold front slid through over the evening, temperatures are only going to reach top the upper 60s and low 70s for daytime highs in the area.

Winds will also have changed to be from the west still on the stronger side with gusts reaching up to 30 mph before they settle in the evening. Clouds will have also moved east allowing us to see some sunshine through the day.

See a few more days of dry weather before rain chances appear later this week.

