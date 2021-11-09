November 9th AM: Beginning of cooling pattern

Sioux City Weather

The day will start of similar to yesterday with clouds keeping us mild. Temps fall to the upper 30’s for low with calmer northern winds. The winds will remain under 10 mph through the daytime as we see rising temperatures to the mid 50’s. The day starts off cloudy with clearing conditions later through the afternoon with a slim chance for some sprinkles during the morning hours.

