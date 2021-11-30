November 30th AM: Cooler with a chance for sprinkles

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Already seeing some morning showers moving through parts of Nebraska. Temperatures are ranging widely over the morning hours, as some places are reporting down in the 20’s while other p[arts of Siouxland reporting in the 40’s. A cooler day for the region as well as we see daytime highs reach to the 50’s, though this is steal about 10° above what is the seasonal average.

Winds will vary through the day until they become more uniform through the evening, but under 10 mph through the whole day. Afterwards we see temperatures rise back to the 60’s tomorrow. Get ready for the early fall like temperatures.